Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
