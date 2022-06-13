Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,167,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

