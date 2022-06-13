Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.84

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 51583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.