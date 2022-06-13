Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPOKY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

EPOKY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 211,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

