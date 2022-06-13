EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EQRX opened at $3.96 on Monday. EQRx has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Equities analysts forecast that EQRx will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

