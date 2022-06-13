Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $618.11

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $618.11 and last traded at $620.17, with a volume of 8030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $649.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

