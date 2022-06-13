Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.50) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.19. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,679,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

