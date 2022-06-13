Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PPL Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in PPL by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

