Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 13th (AAMC, AAU, ACKIU, ACU, AGIL, BHC, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CULP)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 13th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). Moffett Nathanson issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

