Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 13th (AAMC, AAU, ACKIU, ACU, AGIL, BHC, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CULP)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 13th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY). Moffett Nathanson issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

