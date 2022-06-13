Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (ACCYY, AINC, AKZOY, ARZGY, ENLAY, ITMPF, KRDXF, MPC, PSX, TEZNY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 13th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86).

Get Accor SA alerts:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28).

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €18.75 ($20.16) to €17.20 ($18.49).

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.25 ($9.95) to €9.75 ($10.48).

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 420 ($5.26).

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 254 to CHF 235.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.80 ($7.31).

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.