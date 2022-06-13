Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (ACCYY, AINC, AKZOY, ARZGY, ENLAY, ITMPF, KRDXF, MPC, PSX, TEZNY)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 13th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28).

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €18.75 ($20.16) to €17.20 ($18.49).

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.25 ($9.95) to €9.75 ($10.48).

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 420 ($5.26).

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 254 to CHF 235.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.80 ($7.31).

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.