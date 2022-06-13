Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 78,182 shares.The stock last traded at $11.19 and had previously closed at $11.06.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82.
About Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
