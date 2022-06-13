Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Sells C$12,240.00 in Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) Director John Gordon Mcmehen sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$12,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,806,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,651,674.80.

John Gordon Mcmehen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 6,800 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$12,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 3,000 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$5,625.00.

On Monday, June 6th, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 100 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$193.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 4,100 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$8,118.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 3,400 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 100 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$202.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 300 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$600.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, John Gordon Mcmehen sold 1,900 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$4,085.00.

Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.80. 134,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,471. Eskay Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.85 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.