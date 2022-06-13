Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.26

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 4679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.