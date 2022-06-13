Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.95

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 1750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.