Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $264.00

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $264.00 and last traded at $264.43, with a volume of 459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.84.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

