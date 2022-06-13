Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

