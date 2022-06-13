Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Down 10.9%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 16,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,154,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $15,308,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

