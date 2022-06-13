Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MRAM stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.25. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

