Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 70.7% in May

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,856. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

