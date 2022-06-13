Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head to Head Comparison

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $32.70 million 7.79 -$16.44 million $0.60 12.58 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Evolution Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 24.78% 36.72% 23.99% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evolution Petroleum and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Sundance Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.