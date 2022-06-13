Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.41

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 15534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

