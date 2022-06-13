Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.41

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 15534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
