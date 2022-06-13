Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPGY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($39.42) to GBX 2,665 ($33.40) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.13) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 2,918 ($36.57) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,300 ($41.35) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($44.61) to GBX 3,300 ($41.35) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,196.60.

EXPGY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. 438,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Experian has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

