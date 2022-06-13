Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.30

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.30 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,639,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $11,240,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.