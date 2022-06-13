Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of EXAI stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

