Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 249,062 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

