Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.93

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 3156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

