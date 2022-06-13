F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.21

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 11404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $1,078,096. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

