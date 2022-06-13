F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.21

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 11404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.65.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $1,078,096. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
