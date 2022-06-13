F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $150.21

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 11404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.65.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Get F5 alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.