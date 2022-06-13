Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.43

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.43 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.
The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
