Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $556.33.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $401.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.