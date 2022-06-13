Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FAIR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 178,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,295. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

