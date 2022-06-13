Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON FAIR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 178,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,295. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
