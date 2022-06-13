Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.69. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
