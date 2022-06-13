Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.69. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.