Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of FANUY stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
