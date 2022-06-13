Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

