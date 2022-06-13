Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
