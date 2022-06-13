Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 13%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.54. 268,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,591,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

