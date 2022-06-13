Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky Acquires 18,560 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Edward Muransky purchased 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.74 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

