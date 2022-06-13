Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FURCF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $56.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

