Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.30

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.