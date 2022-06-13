Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $1,122,614.40 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 793,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,349. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 125.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.