FedEx Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $20.50 Per Share (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $20.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $206.77 on Monday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
