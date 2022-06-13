Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $173.72

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.72 and last traded at $174.16, with a volume of 3080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.82.
Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
