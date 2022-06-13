Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,118.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas cut Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 1,870 ($23.43) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,030 ($37.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $19.00 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

