Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.10

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
