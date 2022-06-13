Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.46

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 15629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
