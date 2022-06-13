Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $97.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

