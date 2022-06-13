Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.24

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 123334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

