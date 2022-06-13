Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.24

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 123334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.