FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.13

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 44561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Get FIGS alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -59.33.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $56,847,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.