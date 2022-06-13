FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.13

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 44561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FIGS by 307.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 437,478 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

