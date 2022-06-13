FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.13

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 44561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FIGS by 307.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 437,478 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
