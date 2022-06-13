Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLMMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FLMMF opened at $19.55 on Monday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

