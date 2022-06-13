Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLMMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FLMMF opened at $19.55 on Monday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

